CCDC In The Lab Podcast - Episode 1

Welcome to our first podcast! Our host Kyle Bond, U.S Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Public Affairs, introduces us to the recently renamed organization, formerly RDECOM ( Research Development and Engineering Command), through a series of interviews. First up he sat with the commanding general for CCDC, Maj. Gen. Cedric Wins, to discuss his vision for the organization as they transition into the newly formed Army Futures Command, as well as spoke with the him about how he started in the Army. Then next, Kyle talks with Mr. John Willison, Senior Executive Service (SES), deputy to the commanding general, about his role as the senior civilian in the organization.



We look forward to sharing in depth interviews on topics related to the Chief of Staffs modernization priorities and how CCDC is supporting them, as well as, profiles on people behind the science and engineering work being done in our centers and labs.



We hope you join us In The Lab!