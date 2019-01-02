(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CCDC In The Lab Podcast - Episode 1

    CCDC In The Lab Podcast - Episode 1

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2019

    Audio by Kyle Bond 

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command

    Welcome to our first podcast! Our host Kyle Bond, U.S Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Public Affairs, introduces us to the recently renamed organization, formerly RDECOM ( Research Development and Engineering Command), through a series of interviews. First up he sat with the commanding general for CCDC, Maj. Gen. Cedric Wins, to discuss his vision for the organization as they transition into the newly formed Army Futures Command, as well as spoke with the him about how he started in the Army. Then next, Kyle talks with Mr. John Willison, Senior Executive Service (SES), deputy to the commanding general, about his role as the senior civilian in the organization.

    We look forward to sharing in depth interviews on topics related to the Chief of Staffs modernization priorities and how CCDC is supporting them, as well as, profiles on people behind the science and engineering work being done in our centers and labs.

    We hope you join us In The Lab!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2019
    Date Posted: 03.05.2019 11:21
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 56601
    Filename: 1903/DOD_106505985.mp3
    Length: 00:48:24
    Album CCDC In The Lab Podcast - Episode 1
    Track # 1
    Year 2019
    Genre Podcast
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CCDC In The Lab Podcast - Episode 1, by Kyle Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Podcast
    science
    engineering
    technology
    Army
    AFC
    Army Futures Command
    Combat Capabilities Development Command
    CCDC

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT