(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The Pillars 61 - Jealousy

    The Pillars 61 - Jealousy

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2019

    Audio by Catherine White 

    363rd ISR Wing

    Chaplain (Maj.) Jim, wing chaplain, Jerry, Ph.D., Human Factors Program Manager, and Tech. Sgt. Johanna, Mental Health Technician, 363rd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing, 25th Air Force, continue their podcast, "The Pillars," with a discussion about jealousy. Previous podcast topics include: Personal Growth, Goals, Sleep, Caffeine, Morning Routines and Meditation. All of the available podcasts can be found on DVIDS, iTunes and YouTube.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2019
    Date Posted: 03.05.2019 09:01
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 56593
    Filename: 1903/DOD_106505509.mp3
    Length: 00:18:31
    Year 2019
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 12

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Pillars 61 - Jealousy, by Catherine White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    #resiliency
    #TWENTY-FIFTH AIR FORCE
    #363ISRW
    #jealousy

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT