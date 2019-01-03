(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    KeesKast - Ep. 15 - How being an MTL changed my life

    MS, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2019

    Audio by Andrew Whitman 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Victoria Monzon is a military training leader instructor at Keesler Air Force Base with the 81st Training Support Squadron. In this podcast she details her unique experiencing growing up, moving to the U.S. and joining the Air Force. She never wanted to be an MTL. In fact, she decided to get out of the military completely. Over the next year she faced numerous challenges and life changes that would shape her future in the Air Force and life.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2019
    Date Posted: 03.04.2019
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:39:55
    Location: MS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KeesKast - Ep. 15 - How being an MTL changed my life, by Andrew Whitman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Leadership
    keesler
    MTL

    • LEAVE A COMMENT