KeesKast - Ep. 15 - How being an MTL changed my life

Tech. Sgt. Victoria Monzon is a military training leader instructor at Keesler Air Force Base with the 81st Training Support Squadron. In this podcast she details her unique experiencing growing up, moving to the U.S. and joining the Air Force. She never wanted to be an MTL. In fact, she decided to get out of the military completely. Over the next year she faced numerous challenges and life changes that would shape her future in the Air Force and life.