Today's story: More than 120 wounded warriors from the Air Force and Army gathered March 1 to officially open the sixth annual Air Force Trials at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada.
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2019
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2019 15:21
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|56584
|Filename:
|1903/DOD_106503769.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|MD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Radio News 4 March 2019 B, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT