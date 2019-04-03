(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    03.04.2019

    Audio by Cpl. Michael Parks 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Cpl. Michael Parks with your Marine Minute.

    Marines with 2nd Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, recently conducted a field training exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. The training helps to maintain mission readiness and improve combat effectiveness in event of real-world situations.

    Also in the Corps,
    MARADMIN 122/19 now authorizes Marine Corps commanders, Lt.Col. and up, to approve an exemption to policy for Marines to fly commercial air with their families based on conditions that would negatively impact the mission during a PCS, including lack of pet space. Peak PCS season is right around the corner and moving with a pet can be difficult, but planning as far in advance as possible can save you and your pet a lot of headache in the end. Go to MOVE.mil or visit your local Distribution Management Office with any questions on your upcoming PCS.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2019
    Date Posted: 03.04.2019 13:24
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Michael Parks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

