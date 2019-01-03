(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NETC: Fleet Readiness Starts Here - NETC Commander Discusses Ready, Relevant Learning

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2019

    Courtesy Audio

    Naval Education and Training Command

    Rear Adm. Kyle Cozad, commander, Naval Education and Training Command, discusses Ready, Relevant Learning, the long-term investment to improve individual Sailor performance and enhance fleet readiness with three major components that address the WHEN, HOW and WHERE we train.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

