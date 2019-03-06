On this Pacific Pulse, Marines in Okinawa execute platoon attack training and AVALON 19 comes to a close.
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2019
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2019 00:24
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|56574
|Filename:
|1903/DOD_106501752.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2019
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: 06 March 2019, by LCpl Maxwell Gargas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
