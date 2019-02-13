(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Printing Innovation | GSM Co. highlights their 3D printing capabilities

    Printing Innovation | GSM Co. highlights their 3D printing capabilities

    CAMP KINSER , OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.13.2019

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Mark Fike 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    General Support Maintenance Company, 3rd Maintenance Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 35, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, highlights their 3D printing capabilities Feb. 13, 2019 at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan. The Marines 3D printing abilities vary from producing vehicle parts, weapon modification equipment and quality of life products. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Lance Cpl. Isaiah Campbell)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2019
    Category: Newscasts
    Year 2019
    Location: CAMP KINSER , OKINAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Printing Innovation | GSM Co. highlights their 3D printing capabilities, by LCpl Mark Fike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

