General Support Maintenance Company, 3rd Maintenance Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 35, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, highlights their 3D printing capabilities Feb. 13, 2019 at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan. The Marines 3D printing abilities vary from producing vehicle parts, weapon modification equipment and quality of life products. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Lance Cpl. Isaiah Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2019
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2019 01:19
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|56572
|Filename:
|1903/DOD_106501339.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|CAMP KINSER , OKINAWA, JP
|Hometown:
|JOHNSON CITY, NY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Printing Innovation | GSM Co. highlights their 3D printing capabilities, by LCpl Mark Fike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT