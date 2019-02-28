(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    02.28.2019

    Audio by Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    U.S. Marines with Marine Forces Europe and Africa, alongside members of the British Royal Air Force, recently participated in Exercise Sherman Sword at Holbreach Range in the country of England. Sherman Sword is a bilateral exercise that consists of Marine Corps joint-terminal attack-controllers conducting close-air-support training with British RAF pilots, in order to increase interoperability between the two partner nations.

    Also in the Corps,
    Marines with Tactical Readiness Training Platoon, Combat Logistics Regiment 37, conducted internal mortar-proficiency training with the M224 60 mm Mortar system aboard Camp Schwab in Okinawa, Japan, February 26th. MSgt. Farley Woodridge, TRT Platoon Section Chief, talked about the functions of the training platoon:

    SB (00:12)
    "TRT's purpose within the MLG is to provide those basic infantry skills to those individuals of the supply and logistics side of the house, so that we can provide them with the confidence to be able to be in a combat area."

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

