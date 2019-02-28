(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 28 February 2019 B

    Air Force Radio News 28 February 2019 B

    UNITED STATES

    02.28.2019

    Audio by Senior Airman Jasmine Vanderheyden 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's stories: More than 2,900 personnel are participating in Exercise Cope North at Anderson Air Force Base, Guam. Also, more than 1,400 Master Sergeants were selected for promotion to Senior Master Sergeant.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 28 February 2019 B, by SrA Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

