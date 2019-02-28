Today's stories: More than 2,900 personnel are participating in Exercise Cope North at Anderson Air Force Base, Guam. Also, more than 1,400 Master Sergeants were selected for promotion to Senior Master Sergeant.
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2019
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2019 10:44
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|56538
|Filename:
|1902/DOD_106492533.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|18
This work, Air Force Radio News 28 February 2019 B, by SrA Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT