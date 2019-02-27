(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    UNITED STATES

    02.27.2019

    Audio by Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force-Europe 19.1, alongside British Royal Marines, are currently participating in Exercise White Claymore in Norway. White Claymore enables Marines to improve their mobility and combat-skills in an arctic-climate setting. Capt. Josh White, Marine Rotational Forces Europe Commanding Officer, said:

    SB (00:12)
    "The Marines are tough. A lot of this is new to them and they figure it out. They keep each other's heads up when it's tough times in the field and they're cold, or they're wet or they're hungry.They keep each other lifted up. They have continually exhibited the essence of Semper Fidelis."

    Back in the States,
    The 2019 Marine Corps Trials kicked-off with an opening ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, February 26th. With nearly 200 wounded, ill or injured Marines, Sailors, veterans and international competitors, the trials promote recovery and rehabilitation through adaptive-sport participation for recovering service members and veterans; and serves as the primary venue to select Marine Corps participants for the 2019 DoD Warrior Games.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    Date Taken: 02.27.2019
    Date Posted: 02.27.2019
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    • LEAVE A COMMENT