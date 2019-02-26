Marine Minute

I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.



Marine Staff Sgt. Jonathan McClure, a military policeman at Camp Foster, was awarded the Navy Achievement Medal during a ceremony at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, February 22nd. Staff Sgt. McClure was honored for his heroic actions last week in which he quickly applied life-saving measures to save a choking woman at a restaurant.



Back in the States,

Marines with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, conducted Special Reaction Team training at the air station, February 25th. This type of specialized-training is comprised of military-police personnel and gives an installation commander the ability to counter or contain a special-threat situation surpassing normal law-enforcement capabilities.



On this day in Marine Corps history in 1991 during the Gulf War,

A Marine recon unit was the first U.S. force to enter Kuwait City and retake the American Embassy. 48 hours later, Kuwait was liberated and a ceasefire was declared, effectively ending the war.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.