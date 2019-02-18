The Pillars 60 - Resilience

Tech. Sgt. Johanna, Mental Health Technician and Tech. Sgt. Jacqulyn, NCOIC of religious affairs, 363rd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing, Twenty-Fifth Air Force, continue their podcast, "The Pillars," with an episode about resiliency. Previous podcast topics include: Personal Growth, Goals, Sleep, Caffeine, Morning Routines and Meditation. All of the available podcasts can be found on DVIDS, iTunes and YouTube.
