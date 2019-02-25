Date Taken: 02.25.2019 Date Posted: 02.25.2019 15:04 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 56482 Filename: 1902/DOD_106482895.mp3 Length: 00:01:21 Year 2019 Location: US

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 High-Res. Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 18

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, DoD News Daily - February 25, 2019, by PO2 Ashley VanGuilder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.