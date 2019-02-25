(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    02.25.2019

    Audio by Cpl. Bryce Hodges 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Bryce Hodges with your Marine Minute.


    Marines with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit recently conducted a Tactical Recovery of Aircraft and Personnel exercise at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. As part of TRAP training Marines collect equipment, retrieve or destroy sensitive material and recover personnel in potential combative areas. These kind of realistic training scenarios help increase the Marines proficiency in a core function of a MEU as well as force them to make quick decisions under stress.

    Over in the Pacific,
    Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, the Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, participated in a command and control exercise February 24th, at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan. As part of the exercise Marines conducted everything from rapid-response planning to mission completion across four geographic areas across the Indo-Pacific region. This marks the first time any MEU has completed this level of simultaneous operations.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2019
    Date Posted: 02.25.2019 13:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 56478
    Filename: 1902/DOD_106482645.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2019
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Bryce Hodges, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    North Carolina
    TRAP
    Japan
    Okinawa
    31st MEU
    Camp Hansen
    24th MEU
    Marine Corps
    Camp Lejeune
    Marines
    Indo-Pacific
    DMAMAMM

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT