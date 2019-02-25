Marine Minute

I'm Corporal Bryce Hodges with your Marine Minute.





Marines with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit recently conducted a Tactical Recovery of Aircraft and Personnel exercise at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. As part of TRAP training Marines collect equipment, retrieve or destroy sensitive material and recover personnel in potential combative areas. These kind of realistic training scenarios help increase the Marines proficiency in a core function of a MEU as well as force them to make quick decisions under stress.



Over in the Pacific,

Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, the Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, participated in a command and control exercise February 24th, at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan. As part of the exercise Marines conducted everything from rapid-response planning to mission completion across four geographic areas across the Indo-Pacific region. This marks the first time any MEU has completed this level of simultaneous operations.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.