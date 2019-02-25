(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Developing Mach-21 Airmen - Episode 3 - Airmen Heritage Training Complex

    Developing Mach-21 Airmen - Episode 3 - Airmen Heritage Training Complex

    UNITED STATES

    02.25.2019

    Audio by Daniel Hawkins 

    Air Education and Training Command Public Affairs

    AETC’s command historian, Mr. Gary Boyd, as well as Bill Manchester, AETC staff historian and director of museums at JBSA-Lackland sit down to talk about the Airmen Heritage Training Complex, a project aimed at creating a new state-of-the art Air Force heritage teaching facility to highlight and learn from the sacrifices and achievements of our enlisted force to better acculturate Airmen attending basic and initial skills training.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2019
    Date Posted: 02.25.2019 11:00
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 56473
    Filename: 1902/DOD_106481884.mp3
    Length: 00:29:55
    Year 2019
    Genre Podcast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 31

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Developing Mach-21 Airmen - Episode 3 - Airmen Heritage Training Complex, by Daniel Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Air Education And Training Command
    AETC
    enlisted heritage
    Mach21 Airmen
    Mach-21 Airmen Podcast

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT