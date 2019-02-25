Developing Mach-21 Airmen - Episode 3 - Airmen Heritage Training Complex

AETC’s command historian, Mr. Gary Boyd, as well as Bill Manchester, AETC staff historian and director of museums at JBSA-Lackland sit down to talk about the Airmen Heritage Training Complex, a project aimed at creating a new state-of-the art Air Force heritage teaching facility to highlight and learn from the sacrifices and achievements of our enlisted force to better acculturate Airmen attending basic and initial skills training.