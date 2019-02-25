(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    18th MP Vietnam Veteran reunites with helmet

    ME, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2019

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Sokha Hou 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    Paul Mott, a native of Maine who served in the 18th Military Police Brigade in Vietnam, lost his helmet fifty years ago. Fifty years later his grandson retrieved the helmet for his grandfather through hard work and perseverance.

