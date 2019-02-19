(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    18th MP Vietnam Veteran reunites with helmet full interview

    BY, GERMANY

    02.19.2019

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Sokha Hou 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    Paul Mott, a native of Maine who served in the 18th Military Police Brigade in Vietnam, lost his helmet fifty years ago. Fifty years later his grandson retrieved the helmet for his grandfather through hard work and perseverance. Full Q and A.

    Date Taken: 02.19.2019
    Date Posted: 02.25.2019 07:49
    Length: 00:06:22
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18th MP Vietnam Veteran reunites with helmet full interview, by SSG Sokha Hou, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    US Army Europe
    History
    Military Police
    21st Theater Sustainment Command
    18th Military Police Brigade
    Fort Leonardwood
    Soldier for Life
    Military Police Regiment
    Strong Europe
    Vietnam History
    Ever Vigilant

