    Marine Minute: Special Edition

    Marine Minute: Special Edition

    UNITED STATES

    02.22.2019

    Audio by Cpl. Bryce Hodges 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Cpl. Bryce Hodges with your Marine Minute

    The Commandant of the Marine Corps issued a directive today to address concerns about living conditions in both on- and off-base housing.

    The “white letter”, which was sent to all Marine Corps commanders and senior enlisted leaders, directs them to request a voluntary home visit with each Marine and Sailor in their command, regardless of rank, who resides in government quarters, privatized military housing, or an off-base civilian rental property.

    The intent of the visits is to ensure command teams are fully aware of their members’ living conditions, are actively engaged and advocating on behalf of their members when issues arise, and that residents are aware of their rights and processes to address issues with housing.

    The visits are completely voluntary. Command teams will only visit members who accept the command’s offer of assistance. However, the command will still provide information on how to address housing concerns.


    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil

