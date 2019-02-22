(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 22 February 2019 B

    UNITED STATES

    02.22.2019

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Miguel Rosario 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's stories: 20 Air Force Special Tactics Airmen are on an 830 mile ruck march from Lackland Air Force Base, Texas to Hurlburt Field, Florida in honor of SSgt. Dylan J. Elchin. Also, Joint Base Langley-Eustis is calling on artists and creative designers to submit a logo design for the "2020 Air Power Over Hampton Roads" air show.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2019
    Date Posted: 02.22.2019 13:03
    Category: Newscasts
