For the first time, the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Air Force and the Royal Thai Air Force service members worked together during the bilateral computer range part of Exercise Cobra Gold 19, February 20th, in the Kingdom of Thailand. The cyber range is a bilateral simulated computer exercise that focuses on identifying critical vulnerabilities within a network and working together to correct those deficiencies. This allows the service members the opportunity to hone their skills and forge relationships to sustain bonds between the United States and Thailand.





This week Marines are remembering those that sacrificed,

The Corps celebrated the 74th Anniversary of the sacrifices Marines made during the Battle of Iwo Jima. On February 19th, 1945, approximately 70,000 Marines invaded the island of Iwo Jima and valiantly fought the Imperial Japanese for over a month, culminating in the iconic U.S. Flag Raising over Mt. Suribachi.



