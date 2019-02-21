Today's story: Airmen who've been non-deployable for more than 12 consecutive months will be evaluated for retention as part of new guidance in a memo signed February 19th by Air Force leaders.
This work, Air Force Radio News 21 February 2019 A, by A1C Miguel Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
