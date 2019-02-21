AFN Europe Joe Show interviews US Army Europe Frederick E. Vollrath Human Resources Officer of the Year

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Erica Schneider, of the 15th Engineer Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade was named the 2018 Frederick E. Vollrath Human Resources Award for Excellence Officer of year, Feb. 5, 2019. 1st Lt. Schneider was interviewed by Spc. Taylor Gillespie of the AFN Europe Joe Show, Feb. 21, 2019.



Each year various U.S. Army Europe commands nominate human resource professionals and a panel of senior human resources professionals select the winners. The award namesake, Vollrath, spent 35 years in the human resources field and was the second adjutant general promoted to lieutenant general.



Schneider is set to move on to compete against her peers at the Adjutant General's Corps Regimental Association of the Year awards.