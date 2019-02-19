(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    02.19.2019

    Audio by Cpl. Bryce Hodges 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Bryce Hodges with your Marine Minute.

    Marines with Marine Rotational Force-Europe 19.1 gave a new meaning to the phrase "stay frosty" during Exercise White Claymore in Norway, Feb. 17. Marines conducted dry-fire assault simulations in bone chilling conditions, perfecting their over-the-snow movement and combat skills in an arctic climate. With the current challenging security environment in the region, it is crucial that Marines with MarForEUR/AF are able to operate in any clime and place.

    Over in the far east,
    Marines and local Okinawa residents participated in the annual Hijiki Harvest Festival Feb. 18 on Camp Courtney Okinawa, Japan. Hijiki, a special type of seaweed that is scarce throughout Okinawa due to overharvestings, grows wild on rocky coastlines, making Camp Courtney's beach a prime location for harvesting the plant. The Hijiki is then harvested and stored for up to 10 years and is used in sacred ceremonies and meals.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    Date Taken: 02.19.2019
    Date Posted: 02.20.2019 10:24
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Bryce Hodges, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

