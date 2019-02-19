Marine Minute

Marines with Marine Rotational Force-Europe 19.1 gave a new meaning to the phrase "stay frosty" during Exercise White Claymore in Norway, Feb. 17. Marines conducted dry-fire assault simulations in bone chilling conditions, perfecting their over-the-snow movement and combat skills in an arctic climate. With the current challenging security environment in the region, it is crucial that Marines with MarForEUR/AF are able to operate in any clime and place.



Over in the far east,

Marines and local Okinawa residents participated in the annual Hijiki Harvest Festival Feb. 18 on Camp Courtney Okinawa, Japan. Hijiki, a special type of seaweed that is scarce throughout Okinawa due to overharvestings, grows wild on rocky coastlines, making Camp Courtney's beach a prime location for harvesting the plant. The Hijiki is then harvested and stored for up to 10 years and is used in sacred ceremonies and meals.



