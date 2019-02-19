Marine Minute

Marines with 1st Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, along with Republic of Korea Marines and Royal Thai Marines recently participated in an amphibious assault at Hat Yao Beach, Kingdom of Thailand as part of exercise Cobra Gold 2019. Cobra Gold is an annual exercise is designed t promote regional partnerships and advance security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, as well as an opportunity for the United States to demonstrate its commitment to its allies.



Over on the east coast,



In honor of Presidents Day, Marines with Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 10th Marines, 2nd Marine Division held a 21 guns salute at Camp Lejeune North Carolina. The 21 Gun Salute is a brief ceremony during which guns are discharged 21 times at 5 second intervals. Presidents day has been celebrated on the third Monday of February since its creation as part of Uniform Federal Holidays Act of 1971 and is and occasion to honor all who have served as president.





