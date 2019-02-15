Date Taken: 02.15.2019 Date Posted: 02.16.2019 09:53 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 56404 Filename: 1902/DOD_106460479.mp3 Length: 00:02:43 Year 2019 Genre News Location: US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, DoD News Daily - Weekly Recap, by PO2 Jennifer Lebron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.