Marine Minute

I'm Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.



The King Cobra brings more than just fear to the table during Exercise Cobra Gold 2019 in the Kingdom of Thailand. Marines conducted jungle survival training Feb. 14th, with Royal Thai Marines where their learned jungle survival technique. Part of the annual training includes the traditional drinking of cobra blood, which is thought to contain health benefits for humans brave enough to consume it. This annual exercise promotes regional partnerships and advances security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.



Also in the Corps,

Marines with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit prepared themselves for the worst during Hatch Mounted Satellite Communication Antenna System training on an MV-22B Osprey Feb. 12th at Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina. This training prepares Marines for possible future aerial communication issues and allows them to prep and perfect their communication skills for future flights.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.