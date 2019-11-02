White Claymore, Ice Breaking Radio Piece

37 second Radio Piece on the Ice Breaking Drills during exercise White Claymore.



Marine Rotational Force Europe 19.1, Marine Forces Europe and Africa, conducts an ice-breaking drill exercise during White Claymore in Bardufoss, Norway, Feb 11, 2019. The training consisted of Marines with MRF-E being exposed to freezing water to test their ability to keep calm and use proper methods to get out of the water in case of broken ice.