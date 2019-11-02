37 second Radio Piece on the Ice Breaking Drills during exercise White Claymore.
Marine Rotational Force Europe 19.1, Marine Forces Europe and Africa, conducts an ice-breaking drill exercise during White Claymore in Bardufoss, Norway, Feb 11, 2019. The training consisted of Marines with MRF-E being exposed to freezing water to test their ability to keep calm and use proper methods to get out of the water in case of broken ice.
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2019
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2019 08:23
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|56390
|Filename:
|1902/DOD_106457687.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|BARDUFOSS, NO
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, White Claymore, Ice Breaking Radio Piece, by SPC Arrian Matos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT