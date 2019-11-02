(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    White Claymore, Ice Breaking Radio Piece

    White Claymore, Ice Breaking Radio Piece

    BARDUFOSS, NORWAY

    02.11.2019

    Audio by Spc. Arrian Matos 

    Defense Media Activity - Europe Africa

    37 second Radio Piece on the Ice Breaking Drills during exercise White Claymore.

    Marine Rotational Force Europe 19.1, Marine Forces Europe and Africa, conducts an ice-breaking drill exercise during White Claymore in Bardufoss, Norway, Feb 11, 2019. The training consisted of Marines with MRF-E being exposed to freezing water to test their ability to keep calm and use proper methods to get out of the water in case of broken ice.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2019
    Date Posted: 02.16.2019 08:23
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 56390
    Filename: 1902/DOD_106457687.mp3
    Length: 00:00:38
    Year 2019
    Genre Blues
    Location: BARDUFOSS, NO 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, White Claymore, Ice Breaking Radio Piece, by SPC Arrian Matos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Ice Breaking
    Norway
    Marines
    MRF-E
    White Claymore

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT