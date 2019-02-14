Marine Minute

U.S. Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit conducted assault amphibious vehicle splash training during Exercise Cobra Gold 2019 at the Royal Thai Marine Division in the Kingdom of Thailand, Feb. 13, 2019. This training allows Marines to hone their skills in lethality and security using AAV's in the Indo-Pacific region.



During World War II, the United States opened up jobs that weren't available to women before the war started. These jobs were occupied by men and when they left to fight in the war, women stepped up to ensure things went smoothly in the U.S. Some of these jobs included hard labor working in factories, building ships, drivers of fire engines, and the ability to join the United States Marine Corps. Feb. 13th, 1943 officially opened up enlistments for women to join, and the first women to take that step was Private Lucille McClarren.



