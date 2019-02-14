(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 14 February 2019 A

    UNITED STATES

    02.14.2019

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Braden Anderson 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's stories: The Chief of the Air Force Reserve recently approved changes to the Active Guard Reserve program. An MQ-1B Predator accident investigation report was released on February 13th.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2019
    Date Posted: 02.14.2019 12:32
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 56375
    Filename: 1902/DOD_106455050.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
