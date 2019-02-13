(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Pacific Pulse - 13 Feb 2019

    Pacific Pulse - 13 Feb 2019

    JAPAN

    02.12.2019

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Mariko Frazee 

    Media Center - Japan

    In this Pacific Pulse, service members wrap up relief and recovery efforts on Tinian following Typhoon Yutu, Marine F-35Bs mark a milestone with externally mounted ordnance strike training at sea, and Marines and Soldiers attend a local cultural festival in Thailand as part of Exercise Cobra Gold.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2019
    Date Posted: 02.14.2019 02:24
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 56372
    Filename: 1902/DOD_106453034.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse - 13 Feb 2019, by TSgt Mariko Frazee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    f-35
    cobra gold
    f-35b
    jrm
    joint region marianas
    tinian
    afn pacific
    radio report
    afn pacific radio report
    pacific pulse
    typhoon yutu
    marine f-35
    admiral chatfield

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT