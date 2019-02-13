Mayday call to Coast Guard

Two people in distress, a man and a woman in the water after their personal water craft flipped over, call for help on a handheld marine radio near Netarts Bay, Ore., Feb. 13, 2019.



The couple had flipped in rough surf, but were wearing life-jackets, wetsuits, and a radio which contributed to their safe rescue.



Audio file courtesy of Sector Columbia River.