(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Mayday call to Coast Guard

    Mayday call to Coast Guard

    TILLAMOOK, OR, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2019

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Trevor Lilburn 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    Two people in distress, a man and a woman in the water after their personal water craft flipped over, call for help on a handheld marine radio near Netarts Bay, Ore., Feb. 13, 2019.

    The couple had flipped in rough surf, but were wearing life-jackets, wetsuits, and a radio which contributed to their safe rescue.

    Audio file courtesy of Sector Columbia River.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2019
    Date Posted: 02.13.2019 15:48
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 56367
    Filename: 1902/DOD_106451127.mp3
    Length: 00:00:04
    Artist U.S. Coast Guard
    Album Mayday call
    Track # 01
    Disc # 01
    Year 2019
    Genre Radio Transmission
    Location: TILLAMOOK, OR, US 
    Hometown: TILLAMOOK, OR, US
    Web Views: 72
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mayday call to Coast Guard, by PO3 Trevor Lilburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    SAR
    USCG
    Oregon
    District 13
    Coast Guard
    Sector Columbia River
    Station Tillamook Bay
    Netarts Bay

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT