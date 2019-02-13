Marine Minute

Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit along with Republic of Korea Marines and Royal Thai reconnaissance Marines recently participated in parachute operations at the Royal Thai Naval Aviation Division, Chon Buri, Kingdom of Thailand as part of exercise Cobra Gold 19. Cobra Gold is among the largest Indo-Pacific military exercises held each year, and is also one of the largest multinational military exercise the United States participates in.



Matthew C. Perry High School hosted a cultural exchange event on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni February 11th. During the event MC Perry students and students from Karyo High School participated in language exchange exercises, giving the students the opportunity to form long lasting friendships. After the exchange, students observed the 9th annual Japanese Cultural Performance hosted performed by the Shunan City Children's International Performance Group.



