(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    02.13.2019

    Audio by Cpl. Bryce Hodges 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Bryce Hodges with your Marine Minute.

    Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit along with Republic of Korea Marines and Royal Thai reconnaissance Marines recently participated in parachute operations at the Royal Thai Naval Aviation Division, Chon Buri, Kingdom of Thailand as part of exercise Cobra Gold 19. Cobra Gold is among the largest Indo-Pacific military exercises held each year, and is also one of the largest multinational military exercise the United States participates in.

    Over in Japan,

    Matthew C. Perry High School hosted a cultural exchange event on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni February 11th. During the event MC Perry students and students from Karyo High School participated in language exchange exercises, giving the students the opportunity to form long lasting friendships. After the exchange, students observed the 9th annual Japanese Cultural Performance hosted performed by the Shunan City Children's International Performance Group.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2019
    Date Posted: 02.13.2019 15:56
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 56364
    Filename: 1902/DOD_106450902.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2019
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Bryce Hodges, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Japan
    31st MEU
    Iwakuni
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Republic of Korea
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
    Kingdom of Thailand
    Chon Buri
    Matthew C. Perry High School
    DMAMAMM
    Cobra Gold 19

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT