Air Force Radio News 13 February 2019 B

The U.S. Air Forces in Europe Manpower, Personnel and Services Directorate, personnel division, has recently approved a way to recognize Airmen for their outstanding contributions to the Strategic Airlift Capability Program and the Heavy Airlift Wing at Pápa Air Base, Hungary. The Heavy Airlift Wing Service Medal, which was originally approved by the SAC program in June 2013, was approved for presentation to U.S. Airmen on Jan. 14, 2019.