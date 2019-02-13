(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 13 February 2019 B

    UNITED STATES

    02.13.2019

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Greg Cerny 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    The U.S. Air Forces in Europe Manpower, Personnel and Services Directorate, personnel division, has recently approved a way to recognize Airmen for their outstanding contributions to the Strategic Airlift Capability Program and the Heavy Airlift Wing at Pápa Air Base, Hungary. The Heavy Airlift Wing Service Medal, which was originally approved by the SAC program in June 2013, was approved for presentation to U.S. Airmen on Jan. 14, 2019.

