The Pillars 59 - Instant Gratification

Jerry, Ph.D., Human Factors Program Manager, Maj. (Dr.) Reed, wing psychologist/surgeon general and Tech. Sgt. Johanna, Mental Health Technician, 363rd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing, Twenty-Fifth Air Force, continue their podcast, "The Pillars." This week the team discusses instant gratification. Previous podcast topics include: Personal Growth, Goals, Sleep, Caffeine, Morning Routines and Meditation. All of the available podcasts can be found on DVIDS, iTunes and YouTube.