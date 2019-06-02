(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The Pillars 59 - Instant Gratification

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2019

    Audio by Catherine White 

    363rd ISR Wing

    Jerry, Ph.D., Human Factors Program Manager, Maj. (Dr.) Reed, wing psychologist/surgeon general and Tech. Sgt. Johanna, Mental Health Technician, 363rd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing, Twenty-Fifth Air Force, continue their podcast, "The Pillars." This week the team discusses instant gratification. Previous podcast topics include: Personal Growth, Goals, Sleep, Caffeine, Morning Routines and Meditation. All of the available podcasts can be found on DVIDS, iTunes and YouTube.

    #resiliency
    #TWENTY-FIFTH AIR FORCE
    #363ISRW
    #AirmenResiliencyTeam

