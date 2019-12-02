(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    02.12.2019

    Audio by Cpl. Bryce Hodges 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Bryce Hodges with your Marine Minute.

    Marines with 1st Marine Division and elements of the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force wrapped up exercise Iron Fist 2019 at Camp Pendleton California, February 8th. The multilateral training exercise focuses on a variety of objectives including advanced marksmanship, fire and maneuver assaults, amphibious reconnaissance, fire support operations and amphibious landing operations. With this being the 14th iteration of the annual exercise it brought its own unique milestone as it marked the certification of the JGSDF's first amphibious assault force.

    Over in Europe,
    Marines with Marine Rotational Force-Europe 19.1 recently conducted ice breaking drills as part of exercise White Claymore in Bardufoss, Norway. During the training Marines are exposed to the freezing water in order to teach them how to react and remain calm in the event of falling through the ice.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    Date Taken: 02.12.2019
    Date Posted: 02.12.2019 15:17
    Category: Newscasts
