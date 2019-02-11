DoD News Daily - February 11, 2019

This is your DoD News Daily for February 11, 2019.



First up, Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan landed in Afghanistan Monday morning for his first trip in his new role.



Next, following the defense department’s largest audit, the military services’ top civilian leaders spoke about reform at the center for strategic and international studies in Washington.



And finally, Airman first class Peejay Jack rescued a trapped motorist from a burning vehicle during his morning commute.