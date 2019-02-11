(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    DoD News Daily - February 11, 2019

    DoD News Daily - February 11, 2019

    UNITED STATES

    02.11.2019

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jennifer Lebron 

    Defense.gov         

    This is your DoD News Daily for February 11, 2019.

    First up, Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan landed in Afghanistan Monday morning for his first trip in his new role.

    Next, following the defense department’s largest audit, the military services’ top civilian leaders spoke about reform at the center for strategic and international studies in Washington.

    And finally, Airman first class Peejay Jack rescued a trapped motorist from a burning vehicle during his morning commute.

    Date Taken: 02.11.2019
    Date Posted: 02.11.2019 14:07
    Category: Newscasts
    This work, DoD News Daily - February 11, 2019, by PO2 Jennifer Lebron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DoD News
    DoD News Daily

    • LEAVE A COMMENT