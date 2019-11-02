Today's Story: The brand new KC 46A Pegasus made its historic debut when it arrived at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma last week, and is getting closer to becoming fully operational.
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2019
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2019 13:55
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|56334
|Filename:
|1902/DOD_106443846.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|66
This work, Air Force Radio News 11 February 19 A, by SrA Timmethy James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT