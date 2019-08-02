Marine Minute

I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.



Approximately 400 U.S. Marines stationed in Okinawa, Japan, alongside service members with the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, are currently participating in exercise Forest Light 19-2 on training areas in mainland Japan. Forest Light is a semi-annual, bilateral-exercise designed to enhance the collective defensive capabilities of the U.S. - Japan alliance, in a dynamic and challenging environment.



Back in the States,

Marines with Marine Aircraft Group 11 recently participated in a large training-exercise at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California. Exercises like this provide realistic, relevant training, necessary for the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing to maintain combat readiness.



Also in the Corps,

Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, hosted the Marine West Expo, February 7th through 8th. The expo included presentations on veteran benefit opportunities, and showcased some of the latest and greatest technology for potential future-use in the Corps.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.