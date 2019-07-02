Marine Minute

An unexpected collapsed road block occurred earlier this week on Carnes Road, near Santa Margarita Elementary School the community reached out to Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, in Calif. for support. Marines of 7th Engineer Support Battalion promptly responded to the incident. To counter the road emergency Marines worked day and night to lend their bridge building capabilities to get the job done.



Marines with 6th Marine Regiment, Marine Air-Ground Task Force-6 participated in the Regimental Assault Course Feb. 3, at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, Calif. Marines were able to hone their skills in a simulated environment, utilizing the Combat Operations Center for their training, which allowed them to dig skirmishers, practice defense tactics, and lethality as a force. This better prepares Marines to work as an integrated MAGTF while producing combat ready Marines.



