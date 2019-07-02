(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    02.07.2019

    Audio by Cpl. Savannah Mosby 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.

    An unexpected collapsed road block occurred earlier this week on Carnes Road, near Santa Margarita Elementary School the community reached out to Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, in Calif. for support. Marines of 7th Engineer Support Battalion promptly responded to the incident. To counter the road emergency Marines worked day and night to lend their bridge building capabilities to get the job done.

    Also in the Corps,
    Marines with 6th Marine Regiment, Marine Air-Ground Task Force-6 participated in the Regimental Assault Course Feb. 3, at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, Calif. Marines were able to hone their skills in a simulated environment, utilizing the Combat Operations Center for their training, which allowed them to dig skirmishers, practice defense tactics, and lethality as a force. This better prepares Marines to work as an integrated MAGTF while producing combat ready Marines.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2019
    Date Posted: 02.07.2019 21:11
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 56287
    Filename: 1902/DOD_106434343.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2018
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Savannah Mosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Medium Girder Bridge
    MAGTF-6
    DMAMAMM
    DMAPROD

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT