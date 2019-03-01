A cut down hour-long radio show with the topic being Ridiculous Reasons People Have Gotten Fired."
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2019
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2019 15:36
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|56268
|Filename:
|1902/DOD_106429638.mp3
|Length:
|00:10:07
|Artist
|MC3 Samantha Oblander
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 190103-N-CD453-1001, by SN Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT