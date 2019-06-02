Marine Minute

I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.



U.S. Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit are currently participating in Exercise Cobra Gold 2019 throughout Thailand. Cobra Gold is an annual multinational and multi-service exercise hosted by the Kingdom of Thailand, and allows Marines to hone their skills in regional security; further strengthening bonds between the United States and Thailand.



Also in the Corps,

Retired Maj. Edward Wright, who served with 3rd Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment, was presented with the Silver Star, February 1st, in Portland, Oregon. This comes 51 years after his heroic actions during the Vietnam War, where he lead a 30-man force against North Vietnamese fighters to save an Army convoy and other Marines after his own company commander's team was ambushed. As the battle came to close combat, Wright rallied his men, ordered them to fix bayonets and continued his aggressive assault. Despite enemy fire, Wright and his men forged ahead, clearing enemy positions as they advanced forward.



That's it for your Marine Minute