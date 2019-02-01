(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pacific Pulse: 01 February 2019

    JAPAN

    02.01.2019

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeanette Mullinax 

    In this Pacific Pulse, MCAS Futenma Marines conduct live-burn training, U.S. Army and Royal Thai Army Soldiers kick off exercise Hanuman Guardian 2019, and the Wasp Ready Group conducts a replenishment-at-sea.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: 01 February 2019, by PO2 Jeanette Mullinax, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

