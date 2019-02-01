In this Pacific Pulse, MCAS Futenma Marines conduct live-burn training, U.S. Army and Royal Thai Army Soldiers kick off exercise Hanuman Guardian 2019, and the Wasp Ready Group conducts a replenishment-at-sea.
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2019
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2019 23:25
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|56244
|Filename:
|1902/DOD_106427409.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2018
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: 01 February 2019, by PO2 Jeanette Mullinax, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT