U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force-Europe 19.1, alongside Norwegian service members, recently conducted Exercise White Ulfberht in Setermoen, Norway. White Ulfberht enables Marines to improve their combat and survival skills in the harsh-arctic climate of northern Europe.



Marines and sailors with Combat Logistics Battalion 31 participated in exercise Nightingale while underway with USS Wasp in the East China Sea, February 4th. "Nightingale" is a mass-casualty-scenario exercise which helps to refine the 31st MEU's ability to respond to crisis and casualty-care in a deployed setting.



Marines with 3rd Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment, are currently participating in Integrated Training Exercise 2-19 at Marine Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California. ITX is large-scale exercise which allows infantry, logistics, and aviation units to bolster their combat capabilities in a desert environment, in preparation for potential global contingencies.



