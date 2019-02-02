(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    02.02.2019

    Audio by Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force-Europe 19.1, alongside Norwegian service members, recently conducted Exercise White Ulfberht in Setermoen, Norway. White Ulfberht enables Marines to improve their combat and survival skills in the harsh-arctic climate of northern Europe.

    Also in the Corps,
    Marines and sailors with Combat Logistics Battalion 31 participated in exercise Nightingale while underway with USS Wasp in the East China Sea, February 4th. "Nightingale" is a mass-casualty-scenario exercise which helps to refine the 31st MEU's ability to respond to crisis and casualty-care in a deployed setting.

    Back in the States,
    Marines with 3rd Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment, are currently participating in Integrated Training Exercise 2-19 at Marine Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California. ITX is large-scale exercise which allows infantry, logistics, and aviation units to bolster their combat capabilities in a desert environment, in preparation for potential global contingencies.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    Date Taken: 02.02.2019
    Date Posted: 02.05.2019 15:44
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DMAMAMM
    DMAMPROD
    ITX 2-19
    White Ulfberht
    Exercise Nightingale

