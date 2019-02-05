Date Taken: 02.05.2019 Date Posted: 02.05.2019 14:25 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 56239 Filename: 1902/DOD_106426240.mp3 Length: 00:02:22 Year 2019 Location: US

Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 14

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, DoD News Daily - February 5, 2019, by PO2 Ashley VanGuilder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.