The Air Force Podcast - Chief Master Sgt. Of The Air Force Kaleth Wright on Leadership

Chief Master Sgt. of The Air Force Kaleth O. Wright spoke to Airmen on Andrews AFB, Md. about the importance of listening to subordinates as a leader. He then sat down for the Air Force Podcast to discuss issues that have resonated with the enlisted force. In this episode of the Air Force Podcast, CMSAF Wright talked with TSgt Brad Sisson about changes to WAPS testing for future SNCOs.