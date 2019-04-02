(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The Air Force Podcast - Chief Master Sgt. Of The Air Force Kaleth Wright on Leadership

    The Air Force Podcast - Chief Master Sgt. Of The Air Force Kaleth Wright on Leadership

    DC, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2019

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Brad Sisson  

    Air Force Television Pentagon (SAF/PAI)

    Chief Master Sgt. of The Air Force Kaleth O. Wright spoke to Airmen on Andrews AFB, Md. about the importance of listening to subordinates as a leader. He then sat down for the Air Force Podcast to discuss issues that have resonated with the enlisted force. In this episode of the Air Force Podcast, CMSAF Wright talked with TSgt Brad Sisson about changes to WAPS testing for future SNCOs.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2019
    Date Posted: 02.04.2019 16:08
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 56225
    Filename: 1902/DOD_106423202.mp3
    Length: 00:15:20
    Artist The Air Force Podcast
    Composer The Air Force Podcast
    Conductor The Air Force Podcast
    Year 2019
    Genre Blues
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 236
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 23

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Air Force Podcast - Chief Master Sgt. Of The Air Force Kaleth Wright on Leadership, by TSgt Brad Sisson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Leadership
    CMSAF
    Air Force
    USAF
    Chief Wright

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT