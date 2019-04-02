(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    02.04.2019

    Audio by Cpl. Savannah Mosby 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.

    U.S. Marines with 1st Tank Battalion, 1st Marine Division, participated in exercise Comanche Run at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, January 29th. Comanche Run consists of mobilization and embarkation procedures, offensive and defensive monitoring evaluation teams which provide the battalion the opportunity to improve its combat readiness, resiliency, and its ability to fight.

    In the Pacific,
    Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 31 conducted simulated Humanitarian Assistance-Disaster Relief mission training Feb. 1st, at White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan. This training is important to Marines part of CLB-31 because they provide security, logistics, transportation, and HADR support for the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit. These Marines are part of a continuously forward-deployed MEU partnering with the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group that takes part in being a flexible and lethal force at a moments notice providing a wide range of military operations.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2019
    Date Posted: 02.04.2019 16:12
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 56224
    Filename: 1902/DOD_106423186.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2019
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Savannah Mosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

