U.S. Marines with 1st Tank Battalion, 1st Marine Division, participated in exercise Comanche Run at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, January 29th. Comanche Run consists of mobilization and embarkation procedures, offensive and defensive monitoring evaluation teams which provide the battalion the opportunity to improve its combat readiness, resiliency, and its ability to fight.



In the Pacific,

Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 31 conducted simulated Humanitarian Assistance-Disaster Relief mission training Feb. 1st, at White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan. This training is important to Marines part of CLB-31 because they provide security, logistics, transportation, and HADR support for the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit. These Marines are part of a continuously forward-deployed MEU partnering with the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group that takes part in being a flexible and lethal force at a moments notice providing a wide range of military operations.



