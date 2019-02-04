Today's stories: Airmen at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, tested their ability to process and deploy a large amount of personnel and equipment on short notice during exercise Winter Havoc. Also, the United States Air Force Thunderbirds participated in the opening ceremony at the Super Bowl.
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2019
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2019 11:49
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|56222
|Filename:
|1902/DOD_106422584.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|29
This work, Air Force Radio News 04 February 2019 B, by Matthew Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
