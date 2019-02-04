(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 04 February 2019 B

    UNITED STATES

    02.04.2019

    Audio by Matthew Stanley 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's stories: Airmen at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, tested their ability to process and deploy a large amount of personnel and equipment on short notice during exercise Winter Havoc. Also, the United States Air Force Thunderbirds participated in the opening ceremony at the Super Bowl.

