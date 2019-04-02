The Contracting Experience - Episode 9: Questions from the Field - Maj Gen Cameron Holt (Part 2)

This episode features a continued conversation with Maj. Gen. Cameron Holt, with a focus on questions from the Air Force contracting workforce. Holt candidly addresses questions on retention of the workforce, CON-IT and information technology instability, contracting officer authorities, use of the Government Purchase Card and bringing Air Force business professionals up to the level of industry in utilizing software. Enjoy his direct and honest approach to addressing issues that impact the contracting workforce every day. And if you missed it, go back and check out Episode 8 to hear the first part of our discussion with the Air Force contracting leader.



If you would like to share feedback on the podcast, please submit via thecontractingexperience@gmail.com.