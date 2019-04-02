The Contracting Experience - Episode 8: Mission Focused Business Leaders - Maj. Gen. Cameron Holt (Part 1)

This episode is for all of those acquisition professionals out there who are interested in the new direction of Air Force Contracting. We talk with Maj. Gen. Cameron Holt, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Contracting, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics. Holt discusses the importance of being a critical thinker and not accepting the status quo. His focus is on “The Why” of what we do, not just “contracting for contracting sake.” This leads to discussion on mission-focused business leaders and the introduction of Holt’s “Air Force Contracting Flight Plan.” Enjoy his straightforward point of view and fresh perspective on what mission-focused business leaders can do to change the acquisition game.



Summary of the National Defense Strategy of the United States of America: https://dod.defense.gov/Portals/1/Documents/pubs/2018-National-Defense-Strategy-Summary.pdf



